PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment fire Monday morning.
The incident occurred near the area of 28th Street and Greenway Road.
[VIDEO: Woman found dead following Phoenix apartment fire]
According to Phoenix fire, their crews found heavy fire coming from a condominium that was spreading into surrounding condos.
Firefighters quickly deployed hand lines into the condominium for search, rescue and fire attack.
[PHOTOS: Woman found dead following apartment fire in Phoenix]
That's when fire crews found a woman inside the condominium. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire did spread to nearby condos before crews extinguished the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.