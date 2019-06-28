PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Firefighters are working to rescue a woman who was found unconscious Friday afternoon on Camelback Mountain.
Capt. Kenny Overton said the woman, who is in her 50s or 60s, is in critical condition and being flown to the base of the mountain to be taken to a local hospital.
It's believed that the woman had called 911 to request medical attention and then the call was abruptly disconnected, Overton said. When fire crews arrived, they found the distressed hiker passed out on the mountain.
Temperatures in Phoenix at the time were 106 degrees.
Crews from Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe Fire Departments responded to the call, said Overton.
This was the second rescue on Camelback Mountain that happened Friday.
(8) comments
What are we, 5th biggest city in the nation and one of our main attractions is hiking trails? That alone is pretty retarded. Can't people find better things to do than hike especially in the heat?
Its a sunshine shunshiny day [beam]
Well, like the saying goes, you can't fix stupid..Its only 106...perfect weather for a hike
Close the trails !!!! Its a strain on our fire Department and medics..!!!! Stupid people will do stupid things if you make it available for them to do stupid things
hiking on the mountain when it's 108 outside?
Oh its only 106 today...I can go hiking with 12oz water bottle and be just fine! Well...Lets just see about that.
Idiots like this should have to pay for their stupidity....like ALL the costs of rescue.
Yes!
