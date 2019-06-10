PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a condominium fire Monday morning.
The incident occurred near the area of 28th Street and Greenway Road.
Firefighters quickly deployed hand lines into the condominium for search, rescue and fire attack.
"It was a fast-moving aggressive fire. Got into the attic," said McDade.
Fire crews found a 53-year-old woman inside the condo. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified yet.
McDade said it appears she died of smoke inhalation, but it'll be up to the medical examiner's office to determine her official cause of death.
Today, Phoenix police assisted in the death investigation and had the Phoenix Police Mobile Command Unit on scene. It's all part of the new Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force.
However, firefighters said at this time, they're not looking at the fire as suspicious.
"When they pulled her out to try to resuscitative efforts, unfortunately, she was too far gone. She was deceased at the time," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade.
McDade said the fire did not spread to other condos, but at least two other units suffered some smoke damage.
Jelani Falkner lives nearby.
He said he was awake and on the computer at his desk when he heard sirens.
"I heard a loud boom, which I thought was an explosion. I go outside to see what it was and my neighbor's house was on fire," he said.
"Flames were roughly about 10 feet in the air," he said. "It was just a shocking sight."
Fire investigators said the man who lived with the woman woke up to the home on fire. He told investigators he tried to wake her up, but when she didn't, he went outside to grab a fire extinguisher. He then said he couldn't go back inside because the fire was too intense.
Firefighters treated the man for minor smoke inhalation and took him to a local hospital as a precaution.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
