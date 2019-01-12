PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating a deadly fire that occurred Saturday.
The incident took place at a home near the area of 15th Avenue and Broadway Road .
According to Phoenix Fire, a woman was found dead inside the home.
No other details have been released at this time.
