PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was found dead after an overnight house fire in west Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Fire crews came upon the house fire near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road around midnight after receiving reports of smoke in the area.
Fire officials said when fire crews made entry into the home, they found a fire in the back bedroom of the home with a woman in her late 70s unresponsive.
She was declared dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
Fire officials said they believe the woman became disoriented during the fire and died from smoke inhalation.
The home suffered minimal damage from the fire and the cause is under investigation.
Fire officials said working smoke detectors were present in the home.
No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.
