PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman and a teen girl were hurt after they were struck by a vehicle Sunday night in west Phoenix, firefighters said.
The collision was reported around 8 p.m. near 27th and Missouri avenues, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
The woman was seriously injured and a child suffered minor injuries, firefighters said.
Both victims were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive.
No additional information was immediately available.
(1) comment
I hope they both make a full recovery. Evidently they were hurt WHEN (not after) the vehicle struck them.
