PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A shooting in Phoenix has left two people injured Saturday night.
Phoenix Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Vince Lewis. said their officers were called to a shooting scene near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road just after 8:30 p.m.
It happened in a neighborhood east of 59th Avenue and Cypress Street, just blocks away from the Cactus Park Police Precinct offices at Encanto Boulevard and 61st Drive.
Lewis says there is no information about the shooter at this time.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesman, Capt. Jake Van Hook, said their paramedics took two shooting victims to nearby hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.
Lewis says their investigators are just getting started in their work. Stay with AZ Family for updates on this incident as they become available.
(2) comments
Probably illegals with drug deal gone bad. Please build the wall and deport all illegals.
“Just blocks away from cactus park precinct” Ummm I’m pretty sure it’s Maryvale precinct considering I’ve passed by it every day since I was a kid
