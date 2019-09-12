LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers are looking for two men who officials said shot at fire crews after breaking into their fire engine at a fire station in Laveen.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Fire Station 58 on Dobbins Road at 47th Avenue on Thursday night.
[VIDEO: Suspects shoot at firefighters in Laveen, police say]
According to firefighters, they came back from a call and saw a man trying to steal items from a vehicle at a fire station in the fenced back parking lot.
The firefighters tried to detain the man when a second man started shooting at them, police said.
No one was hit or hurt.
[WATCH: Firefighters shot at by two men in Laveen, police say]
The pair then ran off, heading west on Dobbins, and into a neighborhood.
Police said officers established a perimeter but they were not found.
An investigation is underway.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this story.