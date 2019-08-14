GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 2-year-old child is in critical condition after being found in a pool in Scottsdale on Wednesday evening.
It happened near 124th Street and Mountain View Road, which is south of Shea Boulevard.
Firefighters said when they got to the home, family members were performing CPR on the victim.
The victim was then driven to the hospital, officials said.
It's unclear how long the toddler was in the pool before being discovered.
An investigation is underway.
