GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 20-month-old girl was pulled from a pool at a Goodyear home Friday morning, the Goodyear Fire Department reported.
Around 7:45 a.m., rescue crews arrived to a home located in the area of Indian School and Perryville roads.
The little girl was not breathing when she was pulled out of the water, the Goodyear Fire Department said.
CPR was being performed on the child when fire crews arrived at the home.
It's not known how long the girl was under the water. She may have been unaccounted for, for up to 20 minutes, according to Deputy Fire Chief Tim Wayne with the Goodyear Fire Department.
The toddler was taken to Abrazo West Medical Campus, but was later brought to Phoenix Children's Hospital. She was said to be in critical condition.
The home did not have a pool fence, according to Goodyear Fire Department PIO Manny Cordova. But there was a self-locking patio door leading to the pool, which is in compliance with city code.
"We always recommend to folks that even though you do have those, additional barriers or options like a pool fence would definitely be recommended," said Cordova.
