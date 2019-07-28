PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people safely got out of a home fire in Phoenix Sunday afternoon.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesman Capt. Kenny Overton said crews from both Phoenix and Glendale worked to extinguish an attic fire at near 35th and Orangewood avenues.
Overton said when it first called in, witnesses reported heavy black smoke coming from the gable ends of the home.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the home on fire and quickly deployed attack lines to the interior to ensure that all residents were out of the structure.
Overton said firefighters found that three adults were all out of the home on their own.
"The fire burned a power pole in the backyard of the home and live wires sparking to the ground, creating challenges for firefighters," he said.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the single house. Overton said the fire did not extend to the neighboring homes.
The three people who got out of the home have been displaced by the fire and will be working with Phoenix Fire Crisis Response units to find lodging for the night.
No firefighters were injured during this incident. The cause of the fire will be under investigation.
