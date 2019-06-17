SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a duplex home in Sun City late Sunday night injured two people and forced them to find temporary lodging.
Officials with Sun City Fire Department said firefighter were called around 10:30 p.m. and could see flames coming out of the front window of the duplex home at near 99th Avenue and Greenway Road when they arrived.
Sun City Fire Department spokesman, Battalion Chief Jason Casey, said one of the women that lived in the south unit heard the smoke alarm, but had not gotten out of her home yet.
That woman was helped out of her unit by an alert neighbor who had heard the smoke alarm going off and came around to investigate.
The woman who lives in the north unit was helped out by her assistant.
Both woman suffered minor smoke inhalation, said Casey. They went to a local hospital on their own to be checked out.
There was heavy fire damage on the unit to the south. It is going to be a total loss, said Casey. The north unit had it's utilities cut off in order to fight the fire.
Both women will need to find temporary lodging, said Casey.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
