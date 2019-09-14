MESA/CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police are telling the public to be aware after two separate bee attacks in Mesa and Chandler Saturday afternoon.
The first attack happened at Chandler Fashion Center near the Macy's just after 5:30 p.m.
Officials with the Chandler Fire Department said that five people were stung, including a 6-month-old baby. Their injuries were treated on scene.
A viewer told Arizona's Family that they saw heavy police and fire presence and people were told to evacuate following the incident.
The second attack happened shortly after at about 6 p.m. in Mesa near Main Street and Greenfield Road.
Mesa Fire and Medical said crews treated a few people who were stung on scene.
Crews worked to investigate the hives from both of the areas.
There are a large number of bees around Macy's parking lot, 3107 W Chandler at the Chandler Mall. The issue is being addressed but in the meantime, avoid the area if you can. pic.twitter.com/GAeSPdOwt0— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 15, 2019