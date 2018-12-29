PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people suffered serious injuries Saturday evening after a crash in west Phoenix, firefighters say.
The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Ocotillo Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
One person suffered minor injuries.
Firefighters say the collision involved two vehicles.
No additional information was immediately available.
