PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Firefighters rescue dozens of animals from Phoenix home Thursday afternoon.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesman, Capt. Rob McDade, said fire crews were called to a reported home fire around 1 p.m. near 40th Street and Shea Boulevard in Phoenix.
McDade says they got into the home and found "moderate smoke" throughout the whole house. Using the thermal imaging camera (TIC), the fire was located behind a refrigerator.
The house was full of stuff, says McDade. And also a number of animals on the property.
McDade says there were 6 dogs, as well as numerous horses and cats.
Phoenix police and animal control responded to assist with the situation at the home. "This was a situation of an elderly female living alone. Some of the animals did require medical attention," says McDade.
Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department originally reported that 30 dogs were removed from the home. They have since corrected themselves, stating that there were 30 animals in total, only 6 being dogs, that were removed from the home.
The incident is under investigation. No firefighter injuries were reported.