TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A thick black plume of smoke pouring off a fire in Tempe could be seen for miles Wednesday afternoon.
Interim Assistant Chief Andrea Glass of the Tempe Fire Department confirmed that it was a fire at a building under construction in the area of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.
It eventually grew to a second-alarm fire, which calls in more resources for the fire departments battling the flames.
[WATCH: Tempe FD says they 'dodged a bullet' by containing fire at construction site]
Fire officials say that initial reports indicate that this fire was caused when roofing materials sparked at a construction site.
[RAW VIDEO: Huge fire breaks out at construction site in Tempe]
"Braces were being welded to the metal decking causing the foam roof to ignite and spread to the available roofing materials staged on the roof," Glass said.
She said the fire was contained to the roof next to the parking garage.
[PHOTOS: Second-alarm fire in Tempe]
Arizona's Family first spotted the smoke plume on an ADOT camera in the area. The camera also showed police closing that exit off the Loop 202.
No one was injured in the fire.
According to the Department of Public Safety, both eastbound and westbound off-ramps for Scottsdale Road at the Loop 202 will be closed until about 6 p.m.
Refresh this page for the latest on this developing story.
Both SR 202 Eastbound & Westbound off-ramps for Scottsdale Road will remain closed until approximately 6 PM while crews battle the fire burning south of SR 202. #AZtraffic pic.twitter.com/GytZ7o4PPK— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) August 14, 2019
(4) comments
Glad to read that NOBODY got hurt... Minimum of an unpaid suspension for the "Supervisor" in charge sounds about right to me. WHO in the heck does any type of HOT work without a proper firewatch!?? The lives of many people were put at risk just because of somebody's STUPIDITY! [angry]
I meant to add that many of these immigrants work in the construction field
I am not calling that roofer , so news az why dont you say who roofer is , in love with them or something . No voy a llamar a ese techador, así que por qué no dices quién es el techador, enamorado de ellos o algo así.[censored]
These construction companies need tighter safety practices to prevent these incidents from occurring. They just are not always that careful. Unfortunately, with the amount of immigrants coming to the United States from Mexico, they are not always trained in proper safety procedures as their country does not practice them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.