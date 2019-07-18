AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A repairman was found dead in an Avondale home Thursday evening.
Avondale Fire Department Capt. Ben Avita said fire crews located an unresponsive repairman who had been working in an attic of a home near Avondale Boulevard and Lower Buckeye Road.
Firefighters said that this appears to be a heat-related death, but a medical examiner will confirm the official cause.
Further details were not immediately available.
We will update this story as additional information becomes available.
(1) comment
Hey, those attics are as hot as cars this time year.[ohmy]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.