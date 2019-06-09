PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating a duplex fire.
The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. near the area of 15th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
[RAW VIDEO: 6 people displaced after duplex fire in Phoenix]
When Phoenix fire crews arrived on scene, they found a large fire to the rear of the home that was quickly spreading into the home and the attic.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by attacking it from the interior and exterior of the home, including ladder crews cutting ventilation holes on the roof.
Phoenix fire said a total of six people and dogs were displaced.
The people displaced included a family of four and a couple.
Phoenix fire's crisis teams are on scene and will be working with Red Cross to help all six residents find temporary housing.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.