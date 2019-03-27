PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two small children were taken to the hospital after their parents used drugs in a parked car with all four inside, Phoenix firefighters said.
It happened near 34th Street and Yale Street, which is south of Thomas, on Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters said the kids, ages 5 and 7, were exposed to the drugs the parents were doing.
They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, the fire department said.
Phoenix police arrested the parents, firefighters said.
No identities have been released.
An investigation is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.