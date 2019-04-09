PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man from out of town was taken to the hospital after the Valley heat was too much for him on Camelback Mountain on Tuesday.
The hiker tried to go up the Echo Canyon Trail and come back down the Cholla Trail but started feeling the effects of dehydration on the way down, firefighters said.
Crews found him and gave him fluids while on the mountainside. They then used a big wheel to get him down the mountain, crews said.
Firefighters said a friend then took him to the hospital.
The high in Phoenix was 97 degrees, which is 14 degrees above normal.
The Phoenix Fire Department wants to remind hikers to think about their safety on the trails, even during the spring.
The City of Phoenix has its "Take a Hike, Do it right" campaign encouraging people to hydrate, dress appropriately and know their limits.
