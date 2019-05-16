GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after at least one person was found dead inside a Gilbert home.
The Gilbert Fire Department confirmed that at least one person was found dead inside a home near Gilbert and Warner roads Thursday morning.
Video from the scene showed a heavy police and fire presence in the neighborhood.
Police are on scene investigating and have not released any details.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.