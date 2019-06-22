PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting Saturday night in Phoenix.
Phoenix Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Vince Lewis. said their officers were called to a shooting scene near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road just after 8:30 p.m.
It happened in a neighborhood west of 59th Avenue and Cypress Street, just blocks away from the Cactus Park Police Precinct offices at Encanto Boulevard and 61st Drive.
Phoenix police said that several shots were fired by the suspect during an argument with two other men.
The victims were both transported to the hospital.
One of the victims, a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The second victim, a 34-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man and was seen leaving in a silver four-door vehicle.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O.
(7) comments
They only had 1 shooting in that poop hole neighborhood??? I thought that place was a war zone when working there.... But hey, dont do nothing with immigration and we will end up looking like Juarez or El Paso or Nogales or east LA
There’s a difference between being poor and being crime-ridden. This area is generally safe; look at statistics.
Probably illegals with drug deal gone bad. Please build the wall and deport all illegals.
Second that motion. Build the wall.
“Just blocks away from cactus park precinct” Ummm I’m pretty sure it’s Maryvale precinct considering I’ve passed by it every day since I was a kid
Maybe we shouldn't follow Eric Zott . . . he's lost.
Come on, guys. Let's not be so harsh. The Cactus precinct is ONLY 175 blocks away. Eric didn't specify how many blocks it was. Never mind the Maryvale precinct only being 5 blocks away.
