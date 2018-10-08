PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A crash involving three vehicles ended with a pickup truck atop of a car in Prescott Sunday. The remarkable story? No one was hurt following the incident.
According to the Prescott Fire Department, firefighters arrived on Wlliamson Valley Road and found a truck on top of a car.
According to Prescott fire, there were two occupants in the red sedan and one occupant each in the black car and white truck.
The woman driving the white truck told police that a black truck bumped her from the side and caused her to head into oncoming traffic.
The crash flipped her through the air, landing the truck on top of the red car, with two people inside.
According to police, no one was injured in this incident.
Fire added that all people involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts.
"This is the second accident this week where the use of seatbelts has helped avert a tragedy," Prescott Fire spokesman Conrad Jackson said in a statement.
"Firefighters would once again like to remind everyone that the use of this simple device saves lives daily."
If anyone has any information regarding the accident, they are asked to contact the Prescott Police Department.
