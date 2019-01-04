GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A neighbor came to the rescue of a man who was trapped inside of his burning RV in Glendale early Friday morning.
The fire broke out near the area of 51st and Glendale avenues.
According to the Glendale Fire Department, a man in his late 50s or early 60s couldn't get out of his RV when it caught fire.
That's when the neighbor grabbed a garden hose and then helped try and get the man out through a window.
A Glendale police officer was able to get the man out of the RV.
It was initially reported that the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but Glendale fire updated the victim's status and added the man refused treatment.
The RV was a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Overnight crews responded to a fully involved RV fire where a Glendale police officer rescued a man from the flames. The man is in critical condition at a local hospital. The officer did not sustain any injuries. Fire crews contained the blaze and keep it from extending. pic.twitter.com/B8au15s87z— Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) January 4, 2019
GREAT JOB OFFICER, THANK YOU
