GLENN DRIVE RV FIRE - RUDY_frame_13790.jpg

(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A neighbor came to the rescue of a man who was trapped inside of his burning RV in Glendale early Friday morning. 

The fire broke out near the area of 51st and Glendale avenues

According to the Glendale Fire Department, a man in his late 50s or early 60s couldn't get out of his RV when it caught fire.

That's when the neighbor grabbed a garden hose and then helped try and get the man out through a window.

A Glendale police officer was able to get the man out of the RV. 

It was initially reported that the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but Glendale fire updated the victim's status and added the man refused treatment. 

The RV was a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

ArizonaG30
ArizonaG30

GREAT JOB OFFICER, THANK YOU

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.