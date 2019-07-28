PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters worked Sunday to put out a fire at a commercial business in Phoenix.
The 3 alarm fire was reported just before 5 p.m. near 33rd Avenue and Buckeye Road at a building that held cleaning supplies.
[WATCH: On the scene of a 3rd alarm building fire in north Phoenix]
Phoenix Fire spokesman, Captain Kenny Overton, says nearly 120 firefighters were called to the scene.
Fire crews used ladder trucks to put water on the top of the building.
[VIDEO: Owner of Phoenix building that caught fire speaks out]
Overton says the main body of fire has been controlled and crews will be working for an extended time putting out hot spots throughout the building.
Hazardous material teams were called out at one point due to concern about the chlorine in the building, however the amount of chlorine was found to be well within acceptable limits for continued operations, said Overton.
There have been no injuries reported on the fire ground and the cause of the fire will be under investigation.
