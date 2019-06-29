PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building in a senior living center, the Phoenix Fire Department reported on Saturday afternoon.
The apartment building is in the area of Thomas Road and 43rd Avenue, Phoenix Fire tweeted.
Phoenix fire crews are on the scene battling a first alarm apartment fire in the area of Thomas and 43rd Ave.— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 29, 2019
The apartment building included eight units. All eight are destroyed, reported Capt. Danny Giles of the Phoenix Fire Department.
When crews arrived at the apartment building, they discovered a fire in the attic of a middle apartment unit. The fire expanded rapidly through the rest of the apartment building.
It elevated to a 2nd alarm fire. More than 50 firefighters were needed to battle this fire.
Firefighters successfully have the fire under control. Hot spots were extinguished and the fire was completely contained.
What caused the fire is unknown.
Six of the eight units were occupied. The six occupants evacuated unharmed. They are working with Red Cross to find temporary housing.
No firefighters were hurt. The fire remains under investigation.
