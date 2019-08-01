PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire at a Phoenix mobile home park sent black smoke skyward Thursday afternoon.
Phoenix fire crews were sent to the Peri Winkle Mobile Home Park, located near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road, shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Danny Gile said firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from a single-wide mobile home.
They were able to quickly contain the fire and keep it from spreading to other nearby homes, Giles said.
The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.