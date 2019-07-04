PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A man has been rushed to the hospital with burn injuries after a mobile home fire in Phoenix.
The fire happened just after 12 p.m. on Thursday near 32nd Street and Greenway Road.
According to Phoenix fire, a passerby saw black smoke coming from a mobile home park in the area and called 911. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found the homeowner who was "badly burned" in the fire.
The homeowner, who has not been identified, was transported to an area burn center and is currently listed in critical condition.
No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
