WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- One person has died following a crash near the Wittmann area Saturday morning.
The vehicle involving a semi-truck and a SUV occurred at around 7 p.m. near Grand Avenue and Jomax Road.
According to the Surprise Fire-Medical Department, the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene, while the semi truck driver had no injuries.
Fire said there were no other passengers in either vehicle.
The crash is under investigation.
AZ Fire Medical - Battalion 101 and @SurpriseFD units worked together last night on a car vs semitruck collision on Grand Ave near Wittmann. For added safety please use the left hand lane for passing only on Grand Ave at freeway speeds. pic.twitter.com/HDLoAes0cd— AZ Fire & Medical (@AZFireAuthority) January 13, 2019
