WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- One person has died following a crash near the Wittmann area Saturday morning.

The vehicle involving a semi-truck and a SUV occurred at around 7 p.m. near Grand Avenue and Jomax Road.

According to the Surprise Fire-Medical Department, the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene, while the semi truck driver had no injuries.

Fire said there were no other passengers in either vehicle.

The crash is under investigation. 

