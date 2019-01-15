PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Three people had to be transported to local hospitals following a crash in Phoenix Monday night.
The crash involving two vehicles occurred just before 7 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.
According to Phoenix fire, crews freed a 43-year-old woman out of her vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital.
Two other people, including a 36-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were also taken to nearest hospitals.
All the victims' conditions are unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
