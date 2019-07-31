GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Glendale Fire Department has released new information about what sparked that huge blaze at an auto body shop last week.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Huge fire breaks out at group of Glendale auto repair shops]
Flames broke out around 1 p.m. last Friday at a group of auto repair shops near 62nd and Glendale avenues.
It wasn't long before the fire grew to a third-alarm; the roof of the building collapsed.
[PHOTOS: Massive fire tears through Glendale auto repair shops]
At the time, the exact cause of the fire was not known.
But now, according to Ashley Losch with the Glendale Fire Department, investigators believe the blaze was accidentally caused by an employee who had been working on a gas tank.
The tank leaked gas on him, and when he walked away to change clothes he heard the rest of the gas leaking onto the floor.
As the employee made his way back to the car to secure the leak, it ignited. The man’s clothes then caught on fire, Losch says.
A co-worker helped get the man out of his burning clothes.
[WATCH: Fire at auto shop in Glendale]
A witness described the scene as he saw flames flare up on the man, who was welding nearby.
"The fire caught some of his leg, and he screamed, and that's when everybody came out and started to get fire extinguishers but it was too late," said Sergio Veliz.
The burned employee was taken to the hospital. He was treated for burns over 1% of his body before he was released.
He was also told to follow up with the burn center for further treatment.
No other civilians or firefighters were injured in the blaze.
Fire crews say this one was a tough one to fight.
The building was brick, which made it hard for crews to gain access. Multiple ladder trucks doused the flames with water from above.
[WATCH: Firefighters attacked from all sides]
"It makes it very hot inside, and also makes it hard to get access," said Amber Campbell with the Glendale Fire Department. "We can't break through brick, so we have to find access points throughout the building.
Neighbors behind the shop had to evacuate for hours. Karen Hall and her husband were two of those forced from their homes.
“I walked over here and I seen the black billows of smoke and just growing and you could smell it,” said Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.