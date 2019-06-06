GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Glendale Fire Department is investigating a fire at an apartment complex that left a man in critical condition early Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to the apartment fire near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road before 2 a.m.
Ashley Losch with the Glendale Fire Department said all four units in the apartment were involved in the fire.
A man was reportedly trapped and required rescue from firefighters. Losch said the victim suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The fire displaced all of the residents inside the four units and the building will be a total loss.
No other injuries were reported and investigators are currently investigating the cause at the scene.
No additional details were released.
I hope he pulls through
