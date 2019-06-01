PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A section of a major Phoenix roadway was closed Saturday after a fuel spill at a gas station.
The incident occurred at a Circle K near 26th Avenue and Camelback Road.
According to Phoenix fire, the fuel tanks were being cleaned by a vacuum truck when a pressure relief valve failed, causing the tank on the vacuum truck to collapse and the fuel to spill.
Fire crews estimate about 250-300 gallons of gasoline has spilled.
The Circle K was been evacuated and police shut down traffic in the area as crews worked to clean up the scene.
No one was reported injured during this event.
The intersection has since re-opened.
The exit has reopened. #PhxTraffic https://t.co/Dc7uWt8mMp— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 1, 2019
(1) comment
Up in fumes [scared]
