CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police are telling the public to avoid the Macy's at Chandler Fashion Center following a bee attack in the area.
Chandler fire said that five people were stung by bees including a 6-month-old child. No one was transported.
Chandler fire officials added the incident occurred outside of the north entrance of the Macy's.
A viewer told Arizona's Family that they saw heavy police and fire presence and people were told to evacuate following the incident.
