PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a fire department vehicle in east Phoenix, fire officials said.
The collision was reported around 6 p.m. near 32nd Street and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Initial reports indicated there were no injuries but after further evaluation at the scene, it was decided to transport three people, including the firefighters as a precaution, fire officials said.
Fire officials said the collision is being investigated by Phoenix PD.
