PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A firefighter suffered burn injuries Saturday while putting out a house fire in northwest Phoenix Saturday afternoon.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesman, Capt. Rob McDade, said when firefighters arrived at a home near Union Hills and 51st drives, they could see a working fire in the home.
Luckily the family was already out of the home when firefighters arrived on scene, said McDade. The fire moved rapidly throughout the house and onto the back patio.
Using their saws, firefighters on the roof of the home cut holes in order to ventilate the trapped heat and fire to escape, said McDade.
After 15 minutes on scene, McDade says firefighters finally gained fire control and extinguished the fire.
While working inside the home, a phoenix firefighter suffered some minor burns and was transported to Maricopa Medical Center in stable condition, says McDade.
Fire investigations are on scene and the cause is not yet known, said McDade.
