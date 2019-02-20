TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of firefighters are battling a fire at a possible hoarder's house in Tempe.
The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Rural and Broadway roads.
Flames could be seen through the roof of the home. The fire appears to be pretty stubborn since flames could still be seen inside the home about a half an hour after the initial call.
Andrea Glass with the Tempe Fire Department said power lines were down in the backyard, making it tough to fight the flames. The house is likely home to a hoarder, Glass said, making the fire fight even more challenging.
There were also reports that it may be partly fueled by gas so SRP and Southwest Gas are at the home to shut off the gas, Glass said.
As of 7 p.m., there are no reported injuries.
It's unclear how the fire started.
(1) comment
Now THAT is a good way to get rid of all that hoarding krap. Bahaha...
