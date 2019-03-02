PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating a condo fire that damaged a garage Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred just after 12:00 p.m. near the area of Interstate 17 and Greenway Road.
Phoenix fire said a garage connected to the condominium was caught on fire.
Crews were able to control the fire from spreading to other homes.
A total of six people were able to escape as firefighters were arriving on scene.
Some of the residents told firefighters that they believe the fire started near the hot water heater.
Phoenix fire is investigating the cause of the fire at this time.
No injuries were reported
