PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are battling flames at a commercial building in Phoenix, the Phoenix Fire Department reported.
It is a 3rd alarm building fire near 33rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.
[WATCH: On the scene of a 3rd alarm building fire in north Phoenix]
Phoenix Fire says they are not sure what started this fire. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Fire crews are on the scene tackling the fire and heavy smoke from the top of the building with cranes and water hoses.
Arizona's Family crews remain on scene to discover what exactly is on fire at this commercial building. It is unclear how the fire started.
Stay with Arizona's Family as more develops.
(1) comment
Clearly migrant squatters did this
