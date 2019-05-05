PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A family were able to escape a house fire without injuries Sunday morning.
According to Phoenix fire, their crews responded just before 7 a.m. at a home near 67th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
That's when crews found heavy fire coming from the home. Firefighters quickly extended hose lines into the home to conduct a search, rescue and fire attack.
Firefighters were also stopped the fire from going into nearby homes.
Phoenix fire said the homeowners were able to escape before firefighters arrived on scene. Fire added that at least two adults were home at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Crews on scene of a first alarm house fire near 67th Ave. and Roosevelt. The family was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape while firefighters arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/5ze0WqanYF— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 5, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.