SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A house in Surprise went up in flames Friday evening while a family was home.
Surprise Fire Department Battalion Chief Rob Schmitz said it was around 6:30 p.m. when the homeowner and his wife were in the kitchen and heard a popping noise coming from the garage area.
Schmitz said the man opened the door to the garage and saw flames. He and his wife, along with a daughter and a family dog, all got out of the home safely.
When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming out of the garage area and the family was already out in front of the home, said Schmitz.
The fire spread from the garage area, which was used as a home office, into the living area of the home.
"A little over half the house has pretty major damage to it," said Schmitz.
There were no injuries reported.
