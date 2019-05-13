PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men were rushed to a hospital after they were wounded in an early Monday morning shooting in Phoenix, according to fire officials.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near 24th and Van Buren streets.
The Phoenix Fire Department said two men, both in their early to mid-30s, were located with gunshot wounds and taken to a local trauma center.
No details have come in on any potential suspects and no further information has been released.
The Phoenix Police Department is actively investigating the double shooting.
Stay tuned to Arizona’s Family for the latest developments on this shooting.
