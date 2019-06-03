PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- Two law enforcement officers were wounded Monday night at a gun range in north Phoenix after a weapon malfunctioned, according to preliminary information from the Phoenix Fire Department.
The mishap happened around 8 p.m. at the Arizona Department of Public Safety's shooting range, which is located near Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway.
The troopers have minor injuries after being struck with flying shrapnel and are expected to be OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.