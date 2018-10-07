TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--Mother Nature may be the culprit in starting a Tempe house fire Sunday morning.
“I thought it was just a storm, or whatever, lightning and stuff I wouldn't expect it to hit my house, but apparently it did,” said homeowner Cody Briegel.
“We did have a thunderstorm rolling through the area at the time and multiple people did hear a loud bang,” said Tempe Fire Investigator Brandon Siebert.
Briegel says he’s still in shock after seeing his home in shambles.
“It woke me up but I just thought it was probably something close by, I didn't think it was like my house. It's pretty devastating, it sucks, it's horrible, the house is done!”
It took crews from four different fire departments to knock down this blaze at the home near Kyrene and Ray roads.
“We did have about 30 firefighters from the cities of Chandler, Tempe, Phoenix and Guadalupe on scene working this fire,” said Siebert.
The damage so severe, entire portions of the roof completely collapsed. Briegel spoke with azfamily about what happened and the incredible way he got out.
"I heard a big bang, like a loud noise about 4 to 4:30 and didn't think anything of it and went back to bed."
Briegel now convinced that “big bang” was lightning striking his house and says it was actually his dogs that saved him by alerting him that something was wrong.
"My dogs got me up and I went out into the hallway and looked around and saw there was fire in one of the ventilation units."
Briegel was able to get out unharmed and firefighters were then able to rescue his two dogs. And he says despite the complete loss and devastation to his home he says he's grateful for what was saved.
"I'm really happy and appreciative to all the fire departments that came out and help get the dogs and help get the house under control."
Fire investigators are still working to confirm whether it was lightning that started the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.