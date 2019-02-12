PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating a duplex fire that left a dog dead and nine people displaced in south Phoenix.
The incident happened early Tuesday morning near the area of Seventh Street and Broadway Road.
When Phoenix firefighters arrived, they saw the fire was coming from an attic space and was beginning to extend to the other apartment.
Fire crews were able to contain it and prevent the fire from extending to nearby homes.
A total of nine people were displaced following the fire. However, Phoenix fire said that a family dog died.
Neighbors told Arizona's Family that a man who was living at one of the homes was just two days away from retirement. Phoenix fire added the man lived on one side of the duplex while his nephew's family lived on the other side.
The Red Cross has been called out to assist with the victims displaced.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
