PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Two people are dead and three others are fighting for their lives after a rollover crash in Phoenix early Thursday morning.
Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department said that crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Bell Road near Interstate 17 sometime after 1:15 a.m.
He said when firefighters arrived, they found five people trapped inside the vehicle. Crews had to mechanically extricate them from the vehicle.
McDade said three of the five adults were transported to local trauma centers in extremely critical condition.
The other two adults were pronounced dead at the scene.
Bell Road is closed in both directions between I-17 and 19th Avenue for the crash investigation.
No further details were released.
