PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Peoria are on scene of a fiery collision that has left one dead at the intersection of Lake Pleasant and Westwing Parkway.
Peoria Fire Department spokesman Chief Steve Kelley says one of the two cars involved burst into flames after the impact.
Kelley says there are multiple patients being treated for injuries. One person is being flown to a local hospital and three others are being taken by ambulance.
One person didn't survive the collision, Kelley says.
Peoria police say north and south bound Lake Pleasant Parkway is closed from the Loop 303 to Pinnacle Vista for the collision investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.