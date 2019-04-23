SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5)-- A driver is in critical condition following a T-bone crash in Scottsdale.
The crash involving a Chevrolet Corvette happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 124th Street and Shea Boulevard.
According to a Scottsdale Fire Department spokesman, one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Another person was transported in stable condition.
At this time, 124th Street and Shea Boulevard is closed as Scottsdale police continue to investigate.
The intersection of 124th St and Shea is closed due to a 2 vehicle collision with life threatening injuries. Please use alternate route.— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) April 23, 2019
Gotta make sure that cement doesn't dry!
