CHOPPER 124TH ST SHEA AX_frame_6763.jpg

A driver is in critical condition following a T-bone crash in Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) 

SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5)-- A driver is in critical condition following a T-bone crash in Scottsdale.

The crash involving a Chevrolet Corvette happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 124th Street and Shea Boulevard

According to a Scottsdale Fire Department spokesman, one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Another person was transported in stable condition.

At this time, 124th Street and Shea Boulevard is closed as Scottsdale police continue to investigate. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

(1) comment

theazdude
theazdude

Gotta make sure that cement doesn't dry!

