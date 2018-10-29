PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A construction worker was transported to the hospital after he fell while inside of a piece of construction equipment Monday morning in downtown Phoenix.
The incident occurred near the area of First and Jefferson streets.
According to Phoenix fire, a 30-year-old man was inside of a front loader, loading sand, when the weight shift and the tractor fell 20 feet into the basement floor.
The man was wearing a harness when the incident happened.
When fire crews arrived, they used a backboard to get the man out of the construction equipment.
Fire said that man only suffered a minor ankle injury and was transported to a local hospital.
