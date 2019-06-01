PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A section of a major Phoenix roadway is closed after a fuel spill at a gas station.
The incident occurred at a Circle K near 26th Avenue and Camelback Road.
According to Phoenix fire, the manager of the gas station told firefighters that an underground fuel tank collapsed and leaked over 100 gallons of fuel.
Fire crews estimate about 250-300 gallons of gasoline has spilled.
The Circle K has been evacuated and police has shut down traffic in the area.
Crews are working to clean up the scene.
The incident is ongoing and no one has been injured during this event.
At this time, the intersection is closed.
ADOT was also reporting closure on the southbound I-17 exit at Camelback Road as crews continue to clean up. The exit ramp has since reopened.
The exit has reopened. #PhxTraffic https://t.co/Dc7uWt8mMp— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 1, 2019
